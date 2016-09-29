New theatre group aims to make Shakespeare less intimidating and more accessible

RICHLAND, WA - A fairly new theatre group is making Shakespeare fun in the Tri-Cities. The Rude Mechanicals are currently performing The Comedy of Errors in Richland and hope to someday take their work around the country.

"We wanted to do something a little different," said group-founder and artistic director, Ellicia Elliot.



They are bringing Shakespeare to life thanks to Elliot, a former teacher turned full-time dream chaser.



"So I would teach Shakespeare but I would have the kids get up on their feet and they watched it performed instead of just reading it. These kids were getting excited about so I thought if my high school students can get excited about it, maybe other people will," said Elliot.



The Rude Mechanicals are roughly 80 people strong, working to make Shakespeare current, modern, and relatable. They have presented Othello, set in modern times, Much Ado About Nothing, and now...



"The Comedy of Errors is a fun romp.. Slapstick comedy the way we're doing it," said actor Cameron Milton.



"It's a case of mistaken identity. There are two sets of twins. I am one of the twins," said Patrick Kiloran.



Despite likely spoilers from classes gone by, still so much laughter, even just in rehearsals, and The Rude Mechanicals have no intention of stopping.



"Our hope is within the year to be the first professional theatre group in the Tri-Cities," said Elliot.



"I'm very happy to be in a town that's starting to emerge as creative, cultural center - hopefully - so I'm looking forward to that," said Milton.



The Rude Mechanicals focus a lot on education. They after a backstage pass one hour before a production begins for $10, which is available at the box office or online.



The final weekend for The Comedy of Errors is September 29 - October 1 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.



The Rude Mechanicals can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by searching rm_theatre