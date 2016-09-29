Yakima is in need of foster parents - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima is in need of foster parents

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A Foster Care Agency with Community Resource Group says that Yakima is in a crisis because there just aren't enough foster parents.

The need in Yakima is big, but those who are willing to step up to the challenge are few, and that's why Community Resource Group is encouraging adults to become foster parents.

"Every place is in crisis right now, and the reason that we are in crisis is there is not enough foster homes for the amount of children that are going into foster care," said Brenda Sipes, Executive Director at Community Resource Group.

Sipes said that in Yakima there are 497 kids in foster care, but only 207 licensed homes, and of those homes half are only for relatives. This makes it difficult to keep foster children local.

"So what happens to the rest of those two to three hundred kids, well they have to go outside of our area," Sipes informed, "which means they don't get to go the school they have been in, they don't get to go to the park, they don't get to see their friends...and it makes visits harder," said Sipes.

The reasons why children get placed into foster care vary. Sipes says there are five: abuse and negligence, mental health issues, death of parents, incarceration of parents, and abandonment.

Although they work towards placing children in homes, their goal, like other foster care organizations, is the same.    

"Foster care was never built on the premise to raise children, it was built on the premise that parents would do whatever they needed to do to get their children back," said Sipes.

The application consists of a question process, background checks, a home check, and the whole process takes 120 days.

The time it takes for a child to be placed in a foster home can range from three months to two years, but the impact left on the child will last a lifetime.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   