Former administrator sentenced to jail for attempted assault and custodial sexual misconduct

RICHLAND, WA - A former administrator at a home for juvenile felony offenders in Richland charged with having sexual contact with an 18-year-old resident has been sentenced to six months in jail.



39-year-old Mindi Stoker was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted assault and custodial sexual misconduct.



Investigators say Stoker had sex with the teen at the Twin Rivers Community Facility and had sexual contact with him on more than one occasion. Authorities say they began investigating after another resident told staffers about the conduct.



The Pasco woman was fired from Twin Rivers in December.



She has since found another job and the judge allowed her to be on work release for the second half of her sentence.



Stoker declined to speak at her sentencing hearing.