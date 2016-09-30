Crews investigating suspicious early morning fire in Finley

FINLEY, WA - Firefighters had a tough time getting on a property where a brush fire destroyed landscaping equipment Friday morning.

Crews from Benton County Fire District One were called near Cochran Road and S.R. 397 around 2:45 a.m. to find a shed, two cars and more equipment up in flames.

They had a hard time getting in because of a steel gate and barbed wire fence that surrounds the property.

Fire Chief Lonnie Click, says, "We got some further information that this is not the first fire this summer that's happened on this property, this is actually the third time."

The fire is completely contained, and only burned about one acre.

Right now, we're told an investigation team will come back once the sun comes up so they can see where the source is, if they can find what started it laying around.