Two men hospitalized after stabbing each other in a violent argument

YAKIMA, WA - Two Yakima men are still in the hospital after an argument turned violent last night, and the case is currently under investigation.

Two men stabbed each other yesterday on the 500 block of North 16th Avenue in Yakima.

At this moment the motive for the attack is unknown, but law enforcement says the altercation started as an argument.

It all happened Thursday evening at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators say that 50-year-old Ervin Hansen and 61-year-old Michael Stombaugh were arguing in the detached shed of a residence.

The argument turned physical and the men stabbed each other.

When law enforcement arrived, they found Hansen in the driveway with multiple stab wounds and in serious condition.

Authorities initially suspected that Stombaugh was the suspect because he left the scene, but it was later discovered that he had driven himself to the hospital.

"We have basically two men with serious stab wounds, multiple stab wounds," said Mike Bastinelli, Yakima Police Department Spokesman. "Who started the confrontation, we don't know at this point."

Bastinelli says that both of the men were not residents at the home where the altercation took place. He adds that Hansen would often stay at the residence and that Stombaugh was visiting.

The investigation for this case could take longer because both men are still in the hospital and law enforcement is waiting for them to recover before they can question them.