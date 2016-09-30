Yakima's most successful food drive ends tomorrow at 9 AM - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima's most successful food drive ends tomorrow at 9 AM

YAKIMA, WA - The largest food drive in Yakima will be happening tomorrow, and it doesn't take much for anyone to be a part of it.

The three rotary clubs in the Yakima valley are working together in hopes of setting another record for this year's Operation Harvest food drive.

Everyone is encouraged to donate, and you can do this simply by putting a bag of non-perishable food items in a plastic or paper bag right outside your house.

Once they're there, volunteers pick them up and then deliver them to a central location. From there, they will be distributed.

This year is the 34th year the rotary clubs have done this food drive, and they say it is always a big success. They say this wouldn't be possible without the tremendous amount of community help and support.

"The biggest message I have is thank you," said Charlie Robin, Co-Chair of the event. "The commitment the community has to giving is so clear and so perfectly represented in this food drive."

Food items need to be left on your porch by tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m.

All items will be going to feeding the hungry here in the Yakima valley.

And if you're interested in getting more involved, you can contact Yakima Rotary for details. You can contact Brad Hansen or Charlie Robin at 509-452-8332 or email at yakimarotary@yakimarotary.com.

