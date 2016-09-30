Tri-Cities Scaregrounds: bigger and scarier than ever before

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Fairgrounds is preparing for its transition into becoming the Tri-Cities Scaregrounds, and so far, it looks pretty scary.

Tomorrow, the biggest scream park in Eastern Washington will open, and staff say it's bigger and better than it has been since the event opened five years ago.

It takes an entire evening to get through all of the frightening attractions, which expands over 15 acres and includes a freak-show with scary clowns, hillbilly hell, a twisted corn maze, and 'Infected', which is based on a zombie-virus outbreak.

"A lot of people are just fearful of clowns, and zombie-like creatures, so we do have both of those in there," says Scott Langlois, the Attraction Director for 'Infected'. "Possessions, and demons, and demonic, we've got that in there also."

All of the attractions have a story behind them and are designed to make people feel like they are inside a horror movie.

You can stop by the Scaregrounds on any weekend in October. The organizers tell us they expect at least 12,000 visitors.