Mid-Columbia & Yakima Valley High School Football Scores - 9/30/16

THURSDAY, 9/29

Sunnyside 12, Davis 7

Chiawana 54, Kennewick 7

FRIDAY, 9/30

Southridge 26, Walla Walla 20

Kamiakin 48, Hanford 14

Richland 47, Pasco 0

Connell 61, Burbank 14

Prosser 49, East Valley 20

Royal 69, Wahluke 8

Othello 29, Grandview 7

River View 18, KiBe 44

Kittitas 20, Liberty-Christian 14

Warden 48, College Place 12

Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28

Hermiston 36, Hood River 6

La Salle 62, Highland 0

Granger 36, Cle Elum 12

Ephrata 49, Wapato 6

Moses Lake 35, Eisenhower 7

Ellensburg 36, Selah 7

Toppenish 28, Quincy 0

Naches 56, Goldendale 0

Zillah 42, Chelan 6

Redmond 49, Pendleton 21

