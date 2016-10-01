Hanford students give their peer a hand

RICHLAND, WA.-- Fiona Kirkham was born without a left hand, and while she never saw it as a physical setback, she did feel isolated from her peers.

"I had been bullied since school even began. Period," Kirkham told KNDU, "Like preschool onward, until I got to high school, I had been bullied... forever"

But now, on her first day of school, Kirkham had her own "fan club" surrounding her desk, looking at the new addition to her arm: a functional hand, built by the Hanford High School Engineering Club.

Thanks to a donation, the Club was able to buy a 3D printer, and after hearing about Kirkham's struggle, decided to, literally, give their peer a hand. With a lot of teamwork, and some trial and error, they were able to use the printer to make the parts to a bionic hand, which Kirkham now wears every day.

Kirkham told KNDU that, now, with that hand, she has some new goals. She wants to write, illustrate, and sculpt... and now, she can take a two-handed approach.