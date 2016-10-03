Kennewick man dies from collision with a tree after vehicle leaves freeway

COLFAX, WA - At around 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning, a Kennewick man died after his vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment, where he struck a tree and was ejected.

38-year-old Charles C. Shaw of Kennewick was driving westbound along SR 26, 8 miles west of Colfax, when his vehicle crossed the center lane onto the eastbound shoulder. He went down an embankment into a creek and struck a tree, and was ejected through the front windshield.

Reports say that Shaw was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

It is unknown at this time whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved. The case is still under investigation.