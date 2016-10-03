Final weekend pushes state fair attendance over 312,000

YAKIMA, WA - A record breaking attendance on the final Saturday and a large crowd on the last day of the Central Washington State Fair helped push this year’s attendance to 312,191.

On Saturday 59,551 people came through the gates, making it the biggest single day attendance ever. Last year on the final Saturday, 57,261 people attended the Fair, which was the previous best single day attendance.

Last year’s total Fair attendance was 319,351. This year’s attendance was down about 2% from 2015 but Fair organizers were still extremely happy with how things ended up.

“We had a great final weekend,” said Fair president and general manager Greg Stewart. “Really the whole fair was great. The weather was good and people really seemed to enjoy everything we had to offer.”

On the final Sunday of this year’s ten day event 44,966 people came to the Fair to get one last chance to see the animals, ride the rides, take in the entertainment and eat the unique fair foods.

This year the temperatures were mostly in the 70’s and 80’s every day, and the evenings, for the most part, were pleasant allowing fairgoers a chance to stay and enjoy all the attractions.

The nice early fall weather always helps attendance, making this year one of the best in the past ten years.