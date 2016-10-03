Ellensburg fire and rescue station receives national award

ELLENSBURG, WA - A local fire and rescue station has won a national award, and are being recognized for their accomplishments tonight at the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Station at 6:00 p.m.

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Station has been awarded for excellence in emergency medical services.

The crew has implemented several new programs which allow them to assist and treat the people of Ellensburg in a more efficient manner.

Before, they had a high demand of 911 calls that stretched the emergency crew too thin. But now, they have created a paramedicine program, which gives a different medical care option for people to choose, and also conducted educational programs that focus on alcohol and drug abuse and even more.

The station says that they are thankful to have a community that has allowed them to create programs like these.

"We also have a community where, you know, we can go up and we talk to the university housing, the university police," said Rich Elliott, the Deputy Fire Chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. "We have a medical program director that's willing to, you know, allow us to try things and in other systems that may not be the case."

Tonight will actually be the second time this award is presented to the crew...it was originally presented to them in Washington D.C. a few months ago, but they wanted to do a second presentation in Ellensburg to thank the community for all of their support.