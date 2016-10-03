Fish and Wildlife data breach leaves Washington residents concerned

YAKIMA, WA - Recently, it was discovered that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had experienced a data breach. Since then, reporter Haley Gibbs found out that citizens all over Washington state are being notified that their personal information may have been compromised.

Haley spoke with one of these people in Yakima, and he said that he knows at least 25 people who have received the same letter he did, and their reactions are all the same.

"Everyone has been left speechless and taken aback," says Felix, a Yakima resident, "because we all know what that information could be used for."

And unfortunately, in this situation, there isn't much they can do.

"I mean they can purchase some very big items with this, and in order to to clear those types of fraudulent purchases and thefts from our credit is very difficult," Felix said.

He told us that one of the biggest frustrations is that he was timid on giving his information out in the first place but was promised it would be kept safe, only to find out later that there was a third party involved.

"We gave our information, somewhat unwillingly to the state, with reservations," said Felix. "And then they turn around and they violate that trust by sending it out to some third party that they never informed us about."

Felix thinks people shouldn't have to give out all of their personal information just to obtain their fishing or hunting license.

"Not require it. There's no reason why they need to have our driver's license number or our social security number for me to go out and hunt and fish."

And this is not only happening here in Washington, but in Oregon and Idaho as well. Haley tried to contact Fish and Wildlife to see what their next steps will be but has not heard back yet. We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.