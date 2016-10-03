City of Pasco is improving its park plan; asks for the public's opinion

PASCO, WA - The city of Pasco announced that it is updating its Park Plan, and it wants your suggestions on how to improve the city's various facilities.

Area parks have a lot to offer, from open space with freshly cut grass and children's playground equipment to tennis courts and basketball hoops.

Some have everything, like Sylvester Park in Pasco.

But if you ask ten different people what they want improved in their local parks, you'll hear ten different answers, so we gave you the opportunity today on our Facebook page to let us know what you want to see improved.

Brandi Kuhlman wants swings for disabled children and different equipment for children of all ages.

Jenny Brown recommends shade near the playground equipment areas.

And Rain Badger would like more maintenance staff employed to maintain area parks.