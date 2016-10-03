Pasco City Council to discuss new boundaries for voter districts

PASCO, WA - The Pasco City Council will review the new potential boundary options for its Voter Redistricting Plan.

This all comes after the ACLU sued the city, claiming its current system is unconstitutional.

The Pasco City Council as well as the public will get to see the different options tonight, and one of them will need to be implemented before the 2017 election cycle.

There are three options being brought forward tonight, and as you look at them, they are all very similar with some slight difference in the northeast area of the city.

These changes are aimed to have more diverse representation in the city by creating three Latino majority districts in the city, along with three white majority districts, and one at-large seat filling the Pasco City Council.

As of now, the city of Pasco doesn't know how the courts will rule for the 2017 election regarding whether only the seats that are up in 2017 will be on that ballot, or if the whole council will have to run for re-election.

"It's possible the court could order that all seats be up for election in order to provide a clean sweep, if you will," said Stan Strebel, Pasco Deputy City Manager.

Strebel adds that although the ACLU called for seven distinct districts under the new plan, the city values the thought of at least one council member still representing the whole city in an at-large position, and being accountable for more than just a district.

The Pasco City Council is expected to choose one of those three options next week, which will then be sent to the courts for final approval.

The meeting will happen at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Pasco City Hall.