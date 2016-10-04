Yakima born artist to have work at National Museum of African American History and Culture

YAKIMA, WA - Work by a renowned artist born in Yakima more than a century ago will be featured at the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture.



A mural by Thelma Johnson Streat will be part of the museum's permanent collection. The museum, which opened last month, purchased the artwork through the Swann's Galleries in New York.



The Medicine and Transportation Mural remains the image of choice for Bank of America's Art Conservation Project.



Streat was born in Yakima in 1911 and died in Los Angeles in 1959.



She was the first African-American woman to have a painting collected by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She also worked with Mexican muralist Diego Rivera on his Pan American Unity mural in 1939.