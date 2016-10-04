Yakima born artist to have work at National Museum of African Am - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima born artist to have work at National Museum of African American History and Culture

Yakima born artist to have work at National Museum of African American History and Culture

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Work by a renowned artist born in Yakima more than a century ago will be featured at the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture.
    
 A mural by Thelma Johnson Streat will be part of the museum's permanent collection. The museum, which opened last month, purchased the artwork through the Swann's Galleries in New York.
    
 The Medicine and Transportation Mural remains the image of choice for Bank of America's Art Conservation Project.
    
 Streat was born in Yakima in 1911 and died in Los Angeles in 1959.
    
 She was the first African-American woman to have a painting collected by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. She also worked with Mexican muralist Diego Rivera on his Pan American Unity mural in 1939.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   