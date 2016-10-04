Three men involved in drug bust face federal charges

PASCO, WA - Three Pasco men are facing federal charges after authorities say they sold methamphetamine to undercover officers during an eight-month investigation.



Gustavo Negrete-Villalobos, Joel Macias and Francisco Elvira Jr. have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute meth.



Court documents say the Drug Enforcement Administration began the investigation in January after identifying Negrete-Villalobos as a drug trafficker in the Tri-City region.



Authorities say he sold significant quantities of meth and marijuana to undercover detectives at least twice this year, including one deal worth almost $38,000.



Negrete-Villalobos and Macias were arrested by detectives after a Sept. 27 drug deal. Elvira was arrested near his Pasco home, where authorities say they seized at least $50,000 in cash, drugs and three guns.



Macias and Elvira have been released from jail, and Negrete-Villalobos remains jailed while his attorney prepares an argument for his release.