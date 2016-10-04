Pasco man led Richland officers on early morning car chase

RICHLAND, WA- A Pasco man with several Department of Corrections warrants led Richland police on a car chase through town early Tuesday morning.

Captain Mike Cobb told NBC Right Now an officer tried to pull 25-year-old Cruz Spencer over on Highway 240 around 4 a.m. Spencer led that officer to the 1600 Block of Putnam Street, then tried to run away. Spencer allegedly ran through a yard, jumped a fence and hid on someone's back porch.

Responding officers arrested Spencer shortly after.

Cruz is facing Attempt to Elude, Hit and Run Unattended Vehicle, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Criminal Trespass, and Driving with a suspended licenses.