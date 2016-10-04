Bureau of Land Management lifts regulated fire closure on public lands

SPOKANE, WA – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has lifted the regulated fire closure on public lands administered by the BLM in eastern Washington.

The termination of the regulated fire closure will be effective Oct. 4, 2016 at 12:01 a.m. in the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

Caution is advised at all times when operating motor vehicles on roads or trails with vegetation or high grasses, and due to fire hazard risk the public is asked not to bring fireworks or exploding targets onto public lands at any time. The public is also asked to ensure that any campfires are completely extinguished and cold before departure from a camping area.

Additional information about BLM Spokane District and seasonal fire regulations is available at: http://www.blm.gov/or/districts/spokane/index.php.