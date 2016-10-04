Yakima Valley College receives grant to boost STEM services

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley College is improving its STEM programs with a new 3.9 million dollar grant.

STEM services include departments in science, technology, engineering, and math, and YVC will implement funds from the grant toward those programs over the next five years.

In the state of Washington, there is a high demand for STEM workers, so the STEM programs at YVC have been growing as a result.

"At YVC, we really value the student-faculty interactions," says Matthew Loeser, instructor of Biology at YVC. "We keep our class size small, our lab sizes small so we have professional faculty working with students at every opportunity, and this grant creates more opportunity for students to be with faculty."

The STEM grant will not only allow YVC students to have increased support, better advising, and better mentoring, but part of the grant will fund the remodel of an empty building on campus.

The new facilities will include a teaching space and labs with state-of-the-art equipment, which will focus on engineering and physics.

Next door will be an aerospace program with room for material testing and civil engineering.

YVC says this STEM program boost will also help students in their endeavors to move onto programs at four-year universities and enter the STEM workforce later on.