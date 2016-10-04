Couple arrested after serious bruising is found on their little girl

UNION GAP, WA - A Union Gap couple was arrested last week after allegedly beating their five-year-old daughter.

Reporter Haley Gibbs picked up the court documents today and learned that the little girl was sent to the principal's office at a Union Gap school last week after a teacher noticed some troubling marks on her body.

The girl ended up telling the school's psychologist that her mother, Karisma Estrada, whipped her with what police believe to be an electrical cord. This left severe marks all over her body; one mark on her leg was so bad that the school nurse thought it could be fractured.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the psychologist says the bruising on the girl was the worst she has ever seen in her career.

But it isn't just Estrada who put marks on the girl, it was also Ricardo Coronado, Estrada's boyfriend. The couple has another 24-day-old baby together who the girl watched for long periods of time while Estrada and Coronado were away.

When the couple was confronted, they said they had not seen any bruising on the girl but heard she was bullied at school. However, the two were taken into custody while the girl and her baby brother have both been placed in emergency protective custody.