Three people arrested overnight for robbery in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Police have arrested three people in connection to an assault. It happened around midnight Tuesday night at the 3 City Sports Bar in Kennewick.

Police tell us Jimmy Cuellar, Jeffery Maddux, and Ricardo Acosta-Ramirez took beer then assaulted the staff and customers.

They allegedly drove away in a silver SUV before police got to the bar, but officers found them at Coyote Bob's a short time later and arrested them for robbery.