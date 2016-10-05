Applications for Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Queen due Oct. 10

KENNEWICK, WA - Applications for the 2017 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Queen are due at 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 10th.

The queen represents the fair and rodeo as an ambassador at events throughout the Northwest during the year of service. Applications are available now at the fair office or www.bentonfranklinfair.com.

The competition will be held October 28th - 29th. The horsemanship portion of the contest will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29th, at the Fairgrounds in Kennewick (free to the public). The pageant will be October 29th at the Three Rivers Convention Center, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $30, payable by October 22nd.

The young women will be judged on their riding skills and ability to direct their horse through a specific pattern using a variety of skills, as well as their knowledge of the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, public speaking, media interview, and modeling.

The winner will serve as an ambassador for the event for the next year and be awarded a scholarship by the Fair Association.

For more information, contact Toni at 430-3374 or tzunker@gmail.com.