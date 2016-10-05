Yakima to celebrate Native Americans instead of Columbus Day - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima to celebrate Native Americans instead of Columbus Day

Posted:

YAKIMA, WA - Next week, Yakima will recognize Native Americans instead of Christopher Columbus.
    
The City Council on Tuesday voted to join the growing number of cities celebrating Indigenous People's Day each October instead of Columbus Day. This year that day is October 10th.
    
The unplanned vote, which passed 5-2, came after a citizen request made during the meeting. Council members had wanted to delay the vote but since the day in question falls next week they decided to end the discussion Tuesday.
 

