Free breast cancer awareness business boxes

KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation invites businesses in the Tri-Cities to partner with them for breast cancer awareness throughout the month of October. Businesses in the Tri-Cities can support breast cancer awareness by signing up to receive a FREE business box.

Business boxes are a turnkey program and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation staff and volunteers can deliver the box directly to your business. Each box includes donation canisters to collect money, pink promotional items, staked signs to designate your business, and fundraising activity ideas.

In 2015, over 50 businesses participated in the program and raised awareness for breast cancer. Some businesses gave their employees a free “jean day” for participating and some offered promotions to their customers. 100% of the funds that are raised in the program benefit breast cancer patients in the community. A Harvard Business Review study in 2014 showed that charitable giving from businesses can benefit employee happiness and foster customer loyalty.

Businesses can call the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation at 509.737.3413 or email foundation@tccancer.org to sign up to receive a box or to learn more.