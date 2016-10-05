Oscar Garnica sentenced to 8 months for child molestation

5-25-17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Oscar Garnica has been sentenced to 8 months with the option to do work release, and up to 36 months community custody.

We will bring you more on this story as it develops.

-----------------------------------------

4-19-17 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Garnica's sentencing has been pushed back to May 24th, 2017.

-----------------------------------------

10-19-16 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - On October 19, Oscar Perez Garnica appeared in Benton County Court for his arraignment. The judge set bail for the Friday of that week at $10,000.

According to his defense attorney, he is no longer operating the martial arts center.

The judge also ordered Garnica not to have any contact with minors.

His trial date is set for January 9.

----------------------------------------

10-5-16 ORIGINAL STORY:

RICHLAND, WA - Another adult who parents put their trust in to mentor and teach their children is now facing charges for child molestation in the third degree.

Reporter Mackenzie Maynard looked into the case and learned that the owner and instructor at Choice Martial Arts in Richland, Oscar Perez Garnica, took advantage of his 14-year-old victim right there in the business.

According to court documents, the 47-year-old jujutsu sensei was with the girl at the center in early August and invited her to sit on his lap, where he engaged in sexual contact with her.

When not at his martial arts center, Perez Garnica was a math teacher at Kennewick High School, but has since been placed on administrative leave.

It was also discovered that he was the girl's bowling coach.

"[I] constantly let them know it's okay to make mistakes," Perez Garnica had said in some video footage from our 2009 archives. "They don't want to make mistakes, they want to get a strike every single time, and that's my job."

On Monday he appeared in court and faces charges of child molestation in the third degree.

He's due back in court on October 19th.