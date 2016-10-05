Ellensburg introduces their improved and interactive crime reports website

ELLENSBURG, WA - Have you ever wondered what sort of crimes are happening in your neighborhood? Well now you can find out...easily.

The Ellensburg Police Department recently upgraded its crime reports website, and now it's a lot more interactive and informative.

Reporter Haley Gibbs learned that whether you're looking to move to a new neighborhood or just curious about your own, you can now see crimes that have happened anywhere in Ellensburg.

This is all part of the new and improved EPD CrimeReports website, which is something they've had for years, but now Captain Dan Halsberry says it is a lot more interactive and allows the Ellensburg community to see crimes in almost real-time while also being able to just look for specific categories of crime, such as burglaries, car accidents, sex offenders, and more.

It's a way to keep the community in the loop and also help with any moving decisions or concerns about your neighborhood.

"It's interactive, so it's really meant for the user to really interact with it and explore through it," Halsberry said, "and I think that's where you're going to get the most benefit out of it."

And while you interact, you will see that each crime has a case number, so if you would like more details on the case, you can certainly give EPD a call and they will answer any questions you may have.

Although cities across the nation have been using sites like these for a while now, including our area, Richland was actually one of the first to ever utilize it.