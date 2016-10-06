Walla Walla man faces up to ten years in prison for five felony charges

WALLA WALLA, WA - A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to five felony charges in connection with three cases in Walla Walla last year.



Shawn Crump had faced three trials next month before pleading guilty Tuesday to kidnapping, assault, methamphetamine possession and other charges.



Authorities say Crump held up a woman at knifepoint in February before tying her up and sexually assaulting her. He's also charged for a Jan. 8 incident, in which police say he attacked and robbed a man in an alley. Authorities say Crump also beat a man with a baseball bat four days later, leaving the victim with several injuries.



He faces up to 10 years in prison.