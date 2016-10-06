Former Downtown Pasco Development Authority director will cover what he embezzled

PASCO, WA - The former director of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority has agreed to pay $262,000 to cover the funds he embezzled from the agency.



The restitution ordered was entered Tuesday for 37-year-old Michael Goins, who has already served his prison sentence in the theft case. He had been sentenced to a year in jail, but was released after about seven months.



A state audit released found that Goins stole more than $143,000 from the Pasco organization. Auditors also identified about $30,000 in questionable expenditures and nearly $55,000 in penalties.



Goins admitted to taking $90,000 as part of a plea agreement in April.



He's accused of using the stolen funds to pay for personal groceries, electronics, child support and trips to New Jersey.



Goins was fired in December.