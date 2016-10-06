Pasco Police investigating two armed robberies in same week

Pasco, WA - Pasco Police are investigating two armed robberies. The most recent robbery happening Wednesday night, around 9:30 p.m. at O'Reilly Auto Parts on 20th Avenue near Margaret Street.

Police say the robber entered the store, his face fully concealed, pointing a black handgun at the two employees up front and demanded money out of cash registers. A third employee who was in the back of the store heard what was going on and made the 9-1-1 call.

By the time officers arrived the suspect had fled the location, police deployed K-9 units but were not able to track him down.

"This is the second armed robbery in three days, two days ago we had one at a local bakery at 17th and Lewis, and now this one here at O'Reillys, so now we are going to be looking to see if these are related, possibly connect the suspect to both of those robberies," said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda with Pasco Police Department.

Both locations hit are less than a mile away from each other, and the suspect description for both robberies are similar. The suspect is described as a stocky hispanic male, believed to be in his early 20's, wearing a baseball cap and bandana covering his face, in both cases the suspect presented a black handgun.



Anyone with information is asked to call Pasco Police at 545-3421.