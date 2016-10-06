Finley School District on alert for "clown activity"

FINLEY, WA - Finley School District has received verbal and social media concerns regarding the potential threat of "clown activity" in the district and surrounding communities.

School districts across Washington State are dealing with similar reports. All reports of potential threats are taken seriously by the district. They are in contact with the Benton County Sheriff and the School Resource Officer, and are following the safety procedures that are in place.

Students, staff, and families are asked to notify police of any unusual or suspicious activity. The district encourages parents to remind children to follow their safe walking routes and report concerns to a trusted adult.