Chiawana students host Newhouse and Didier congressional debate

PASCO, WA - Students at Chiawana High School hosted the congressional debate between U.S. incumbent representative Dan Newhouse and Clint Didier.

Students from 9th to 12th grade came up with ten questions to ask the candidates.

Topics included agriculture, trade, immigration reform, and second amendment rights. One of the most heated topics of the debate was who should be responsible for the Hanford cleanup.

"We need to seriously look at the private sector to get this done once and for all," said Didier, 4th District Congressional Candidate. "Because right now the federal government has never been successful in anything that it has done."

Newhouse had a different view on the matter.

"It's the legal and moral responsibility of the United States government," said Newhouse. "No other private entity is going to take that on by themselves. I don't know that there's one large enough that could accomplish that. So it's something that we...all of us...you and I...we have to hold the federal government accountable to get that work done."

The next forum will be on October 12th, and it will be hosted at the Art Semroe Post in Ephrata at 7:00 p.m.