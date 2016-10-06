Two dead after head-on collision on Taylor Flats Road

PASCO, WA - At about 5:58 a.m. this morning, a fatal two-vehicle head-on collision happened on Taylor Flats Road just north of Dogwood Road.

A 2005 Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound on Taylor Flats Road when it crossed over the center line into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta.

The Franklin County Coroner has released the names of the victims. The drivers of both vehicles, 24-year-old Vitaliy Prishko and 17-year-old Alexander West, both from Pasco, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of them were wearing their seatbelts.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke to a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy who was at the scene today to get more information about what happened. He learned that it is still unclear why the driver moved into oncoming traffic.

In recent history there have been a few serious accidents on Taylor Flats Road, but there could be an explanation for that.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says that although this is a rural road, during various parts of the day there can be heavy traffic due to the amount of growth in the area, as the name of the street changes to Road 68 at the Pasco city limits.

"There's no issue with the road. It's wide enough, the speed limit's 55, it's not overly fast," said Travis Mahler, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy. "But when you got, especially in the early morning hours, you got a lot of traffic to and from work between 5:30 and 6:30 in the morning."

The Pasco School District says Alexander West was once a student at Chiawana High School and transferred out of the school in January.

The district says extra grief counselors were on hand today at Chiawana as well as Markum Elementary, a school near the scene of the crash.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle. It has not yet been confirmed which driver was driving which vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation. No word on whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved.