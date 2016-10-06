Two injured in rollover accident on Vantage Highway - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two injured in rollover accident on Vantage Highway

Posted: Updated:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - This morning at about 3:55 a.m., a Volkswagen Jetta lost control on the Vantage Highway and rolled several times before hitting some trees, injuring both the driver and passenger.

Kittitas County Sheriffs Deputies along with personnel from KVFR responded to the incident approximately 4 miles east of Ellensburg in the area of Naneum Road.

Rodrigo Contreras-Ruiz, a 23-year-old male from Mattawa, was traveling eastbound on the Vantage Highway when he lost control of the Volkswagen Jetta he was driving. Contreras's vehicle traveled onto the eastbound shoulder of the road and through a large irrigation ditch, causing it to roll several times before coming to rest on its wheels after impacting several large trees. 

Contreras suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. The passenger of the vehicle identified as 19-year-old Abigail Smith from Ellensburg was initially transported to KVH and was later transported to Harborview for further treatment. 

It is believed that speed and alcohol were involved in causing the collision. 

The investigation is ongoing with the Washington State Patrol and the Kittitas County Sheriffs Office.  

