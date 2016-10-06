Bomber's Alex Chapman Does it All for Richland - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bomber's Alex Chapman Does it All for Richland

Posted: Updated:
Alex Chapman Currently Leads the MCC in receiving yards and touchdowns Alex Chapman Currently Leads the MCC in receiving yards and touchdowns

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

  • Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>

RICHLAND, WA - Alex Chapman is a senior wide receiver for the Richland Bombers whose success on the field has led him to leading the Mid Columbia Conference in receiving yards and touchdowns through five weeks, while also averaging 26.4 yards per catch. Being a Bomber is something that's been passed down to Chapman from generations of family members and it's his goal to represent them well. While his play should make any Richland alum proud, according to his coach and teammates he's just as good off the field.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures