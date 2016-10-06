Bomber's Alex Chapman Does it All for Richland

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

RICHLAND, WA - Alex Chapman is a senior wide receiver for the Richland Bombers whose success on the field has led him to leading the Mid Columbia Conference in receiving yards and touchdowns through five weeks, while also averaging 26.4 yards per catch. Being a Bomber is something that's been passed down to Chapman from generations of family members and it's his goal to represent them well. While his play should make any Richland alum proud, according to his coach and teammates he's just as good off the field.