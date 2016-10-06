A juicy new place to rent some space

KENNEWICK, WA - From business meetings to bridal showers and everything in between, BlankSpace is the place to go.

They opened their doors on September 24th, and BlankSpace owner Olivia Berg hopes that people will gather and turn BlankSpace into their workplace.

"I think that the various things we have going in this space meets some needs," Berg told reporter Mackenzie Maynard. "We have creative workshops, so we bring Pinterest to you. I hope that people see BlankSpace as an opportunity to execute whatever it is they enjoy or are passionate about."

And one more thing that makes them unique: substituting your typical coffee bar with a juice bar.

"Olivia and I were introduced at a coffee shop," said Kati Gessner, owner of Karma Juice, "and she invited us to be the juice bar at BlankSpace."

"In the back of my head I thought 'juice bar, that might be cool'," said Berg. "It's worked out so well. We would not be where we're at without Karma Juice."

Gessner has been making juices for a little over 8 years, and after all that time and research she has a menu full of healthy and revitalizing juices.

"I am ecstatic to be able to make juices here," she admitted. "It just feels so good."