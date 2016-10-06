White Pass Ski Resort preparing for ski season with annual job fair

WHITE PASS, WA - As the temperatures start to drop at White Pass, the ski resort begins preparations for ski season.

Reporter Haley Gibbs went up there today to find out more about White Pass Ski Resort's annual job fair they'll be having this weekend.

She learned that White Pass is looking for workers for their upcoming ski season, and if you're interested, this weekend could be your chance.

"Folks should come up ready to interview," said Kathleen Goyette, spokesperson for White Pass Ski Resort. "We interview for all departments on sight."

This way, people get a firsthand look at what their potential job could entail.

"We definitely want you to come here and see what it's all about firsthand, so that way you can see if it's a fit for you," Goyette said.

The job fair starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning and interviews continue until 1:00 p.m.

Although there isn't any snow up there yet, Kathleen is hopeful that by Thanksgiving time you'll be able to strap on your skis and head on up.

"Plan your Thanksgiving for White Pass and skiing," says Goyette. "We're going to do that snow dance this weekend and hope mother nature cooperates."

The Snow Dance will be during their Oktoberfest event, which is right after the job fair on Saturday. Kathleen says you'll want to be there to participate, especially because they have something big going on this season.

"We will be unveiling a very exciting program coming up November 1st. White pass is going to make it hard to not be your favorite ski resort after that."