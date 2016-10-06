Cops and animals team up for fundraising calendar photoshoot

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department and the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter teamed up to photograph their first ever fundraising calendar to help raise money for Mikey's Chance K-9 Center.

"We're really passionate about Mikey's Chance," said Stacy Johnson, volunteer for the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. "They've taken in medically needy dogs, and they are just a huge asset to this community."

The calendar isn't just a fundraising campaign; it's also to spread adoption awareness.

"We try to encourage people to come to your local shelter, to walk dogs, to promote people to foster dogs in their home and just to share profiles of animals that are currently in the shelter or in the foster homes that are looking for forever homes," said Johnson.

Pasco Police did what they could by taking a serious subject and having fun with it.

"That's what it's about," said Sergeant Scott Warren with the Pasco Police Department. "We're not here just to enforce laws. We're a part of the community just like anybody else who's in the community, and when somebody needs help, we're here to help."

The calendar will hit stands sometime this November. All of the information will be posted to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter's Facebook page.