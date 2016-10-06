Senator Brown will travel to Abu Dhabi to discuss trade export expansions

TRI-CITIES, WA - Washington State Senator for the 8th district Sharon Brown is going on a historic trip to the United Arab Emirates tomorrow.

Brown will be going to the U-A-E with Washington State's Director of Commerce, local technological companies, and a representative from Columbia Basin College.

The United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi invited Brown back after a trip she went on a year ago, which was focused entirely on the nuclear industry.

However, tomorrow's trip is focusing more on strengthening the relationship between the U-A-E and Washington state.

"The impetus for this trip is looking at avenues to expand our trade exports to the United Arab Emirates," said Brown, "and also looking at areas where we could potentially partner on technological advances."

When Senator Brown returns, she says she hopes that a delegation from the U-A-E can come to the Tri-Cities to further explore opportunities in manufacturing, agriculture, and STEM educational programs.

The ultimate goal for this trip is to create more jobs in Washington state, according to Brown.