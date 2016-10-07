UPDATE One person dead in rollover accident

UPDATE: The victim was been identified as 46 year old Thomas Mansfield of Yakima.

ELLENSBURG, WA - One person is dead after an early morning rollover accident. It happened just after one o'clock Friday morning about a mile east from Ellensburg.

Police say that the car was heading westbound on Interstate 90 exiting on to eastbound I82. The driver failed to navigate the curve and rolled.

Right now, the victim's name hasn't been released. Police do think drugs or alcohol were involved.