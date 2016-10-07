Pasco's Country Mercantile Hosts 20th Annual Harvest Festival

Pasco, WA - It's that time of year again, the fall season is among us. The brisk chill is in the air, and Country Mercantile is hosting its 20th Annual Harvest Festival at it's Pasco store.

Guests can take hay rides around the festival grounds, rides to the pumpkin patches, explore through a corn maze, check out a petting zoo, have fun on carnival style rides and much more family-friendly fun.

"Every year, we have this, and every year we want to make it better for our guests, people come from all over and bring their families, we want every one to have fun, and that's fun for us too," said Max Uriostegui, General Manager for Country Mercantile.

The Harvest Festival runs seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to dusk at the Pasco store only. Its located at 232 Crestloch Rd. Pasco, WA 99301.

Admission is $6.95 per person, children 2 yrs. and under are free. $4.50 for seniors or with military ID with additional fees for rides.

And you can't forget about all the delicious one-of-a-kind food for sale in the main store.

For more information, click here.