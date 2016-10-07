Demolition of Hanford's Plutonium Reclamation Facility to begin late October

RICHLAND, WA - The demolition of one of the most hazardous buildings at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is set to begin in coming weeks.



The Department of Energy and its contractor, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., expect demotion of the Plutonium Reclamation Facility to start late this month or in early November. The DOE is facing a revised legal deadline to have the entire Plutonium Finishing Plant torn down to slab on grade by September 30th, 2017.



Work has already begun to remove plutonium-tainted glove boxes that are not part of the building's structure before demolition begins. The roof of part of the building was lifted off by crane in late September and this weekend the remainder of the roof covering the four-story-high section of the building will be removed, weather permitting.