Moneytree murderer not charged with the death penalty

YAKIMA, WA - Today the Yakima Superior Court decided that the man charged with the murders of two Moneytree employees will not face the death penalty.

The courtroom was filled with people anxiously waiting to hear what penalty Manuel Verduzco could face.

"We have done an exhaustive search and handed to the court the document that indicates that it is our intent not to seek the death penalty," said Joe Brusic, Prosecuting Attorney.

Brusic explains the reason behind the decision.

"We looked at all of his social history, his educational background, his employment history and who he his," said Brusic. "The duty that I have is to consider everything about whether there is any mitigation in regards to jury finding any sufficient leniency."

Verduzco, an ex-employee of the Moneytree in downtown Yakima, is charged with shooting and killing Karina Morales-Rodriguez and Marta Martinez in March.

Even though he will not be facing the death penalty, he will be facing another.

"The charges remain aggravated first degree murder," said Brusic. "The only possible penalty if convicted is life without parole, and that is currently what he is facing with the charges as they stand right now," said Brusic.

Verduzco's time in court is just getting started as he will be facing the judge again for trial.

Verduzco is scheduled to have his next court appearance in December, but the trial for this case isn't expected to start until next year.

