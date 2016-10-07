Man robs W. Nob Hill Boulevard Walmart - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man robs W. Nob Hill Boulevard Walmart

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Some schools in West Valley were on lock down today after a man robbed the Walmart pharmacy at gunpoint this morning.

Law enforcement say the 20-year-old male stole narcotic medication from the Walmart located on West Nob Hill Boulevard.

He then took off running through the field behind the store.

The Yakima Police Department, K-9 units, and even SWAT were called in and found the man shortly after.

"We had reports that he was in an orchard behind the Walmart, so what we have done is set up a perimeter around the area in which we believe he is located," said Mike Bastinelli, spokesman for the Yakima Police Department.

Despite the robbery the store stayed open, but schools close to the store went on lock down for a few minutes.

The name of the man arrested has not yet been released.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   