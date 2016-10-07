Man robs W. Nob Hill Boulevard Walmart

YAKIMA, WA - Some schools in West Valley were on lock down today after a man robbed the Walmart pharmacy at gunpoint this morning.

Law enforcement say the 20-year-old male stole narcotic medication from the Walmart located on West Nob Hill Boulevard.

He then took off running through the field behind the store.

The Yakima Police Department, K-9 units, and even SWAT were called in and found the man shortly after.

"We had reports that he was in an orchard behind the Walmart, so what we have done is set up a perimeter around the area in which we believe he is located," said Mike Bastinelli, spokesman for the Yakima Police Department.

Despite the robbery the store stayed open, but schools close to the store went on lock down for a few minutes.

The name of the man arrested has not yet been released.