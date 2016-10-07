Man sentenced to 7.5 years for vehicular homicide and sex with a - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for vehicular homicide and sex with a minor

YAKIMA, WA - The man responsible for the deaths of a Pasco couple who lost their lives last October after being hit by a work truck on the side of Interstate 82 was sentenced today.

Reporter Haley Gibbs was in the courtroom today and learned that Brent Owens is facing two charges: one for the vehicular homicide, and another for paying a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him. Owens now faces seven and a half years in prison.

Owens pleaded guilty to the vehicular homicide just a couple months ago for the deaths of Joan and Leonard Shure. He has no recollection of the accident, stating in the probable cause affidavit that he was not sure if he was awake or asleep.

Toxicology reports stated that Owens was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the accident. It is not known if this is what affected is driving that day, or if he simply fell asleep at the wheel.

Friends of Joan and Leonard had the opportunity to speak during the hearing.

"Those were things you could have controlled, those were pills perhaps you didn't need to take until after your work, because that decision took two lives too soon," said Karren Garton, friend of the Shures. "In my heart, Mr. Owens, I forgive you. In my heart, I know that Len and Jo would do the same."

The Owens family also spoke on behalf of Owens, saying they were proud of him for taking responsibility for his actions and apologizing to the family. Owens did the same, saying how sorry he was for such a horrible incident.

He will face up to seven and a half years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

