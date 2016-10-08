Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley High School Football Scores 10/7/ - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley High School Football Scores 10/7/16

Warden 47, Columbia-Burbank 41
Richland 21, Kamiakin 20
Chiawana 48, Southridge 0
Hanford 26, Kennewick 21
Walla Walla 42, Pasco 8
Tri-Cities Prep. 46, Liberty-Christian 6
Sunnyside 33, West Valley 16
Moses Lake 31, Davis 0
Eisenhower 48, Wenatchee 31
Hermiston 54, Ridgeview 0
Mountainview 35, Pendleton 18
Prosser 50, Grandview 0
Selah 56, Wapato 0
Connell 59, Riverview 6
Zillah 23, Naches Valley 7
Wahluke 53, College Place 12
Sunnyside Christian 42, Touchet 20
Ellensburg 56, Quincy 0
Royal 50, Kiona-Benton 8
Waitsburg-Dayton 55, Mabton 30
East Valley 38, Toppenish 13 
Kittitas 30, DeSales 20 
Othello 62, Ephrata 15 
Granger , Highland
 

