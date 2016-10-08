Kennewick car chase ends in escape

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Late Friday night, officers in Kennewick got involved in quite the car chase.

They tried making a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima near 1st Ave. and Washington St., but the driver took off down the road. Officers began chasing this car, but quickly stopped, determining that the chase would have been a hazard to public safety. However, even after the chase ended, the driver of the car still turned off its headlights, and was speeding through traffic lights to get away.

Not long after, the car was found, abandoned, on N. Olympia St. near W. Bruneau Ave.

While the driver may have gotten away, for now, Kennewick Officers are confident that it won't be long before they are in custody.

"I mean, every vehicle has a VIN," said Officer Jones, of KPD, "And every vehicle has a license plate... And those are always registered to somebody. So that's what we start our investigation with."

Officer Jones also told KNDU that when the driver is found, they will be looking at a lot more than a speeding ticket. They will be facing felony charges for alluding an officer.

If you know anything about the case, KPD is asking you to call them 509-628-0333. All calls will remain anonymous.