Early morning fire knocks out power in Pasco

PASCO, WA - An early morning fire knocked out power in one neighborhood on Monday. It happened near Ella Street and Road 30 in Pasco. 

 Franklin PUD worked throughout the night to replace the power pole that caught fire around midnight.

 It is unknown what started the fire.

