Manufacturing equipment tests positive for listeria and prompts voluntary recall

NBC RIGHT NOW - Nestlé USA, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of its Nestlé Drumstick Club 16 count Variety Pack and 24 count Vanilla Pack (with cones marked for easy individual sale) because of a possible health risk.

The recall comes after the California manufacturer equipment tested positive for listeria. There have been no positive test results for listeria in any of the Drumstick cones themselves.

No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The two packs being recalled carry distinct UPC codes, as well as a "best before" date and production code. The product identification codes can be found on the back of the packages and on the individually marked vanilla cones from the 24 count pack.