Columbia Park truck fire fatal still under investigation

10/12/16 UPDATE: The Benton County Coroner has identified the body discovered in a burning truck near Columbia Park.

62-year-old Frank Kobory of Kennewick was positively identified through comparing dental records. Police are still working on their investigation.

The cause of death will have to wait for toxicology tests (usually takes up to 8 weeks or so).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

KENNEWICK, WA - On October 7th at 2:25 p.m., the Kennewick Fire Department responded to Columbia Park near the family fishing pond for a reported vehicle fire.

The Kennewick Fire Department extinguished the fire and found a body inside the vehicle.

The Kennewick Police Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the death and processing the scene.

This is an active investigation and updated information will be released as it becomes available.